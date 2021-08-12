Call of Duty Vanguard 2021: Leaks reveal how many maps will be available on launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is fast approaching and more leaks have revealed how many maps we will be getting when the game is released.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the current game available for gamers to play in the franchise, and due to its success, there is a lot of anticipation around the next release this year.

Although the name of the game hasn’t been confirmed by Vanguard, all the leaks we have had so far suggest that it will be, and they have also revealed that the game would be set in World War II.

Hopefully more official information is revealed about COD Vanguard sooner rather than later, so that excitement can start to build.

Leaks reveal how many maps will be available on launch in Call of Duty Vanguard

The latest news around Vanguard and the content involved in it has surfaced on social media via @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter.

Something that is crucial in a Call of Duty game are the maps that will be in it. These maps will either be involved in the campaign or in various game modes on multiplayer.

According to MW2Ghost, a very reliable leaker, there will be around 24 maps available for gamers to play at launch and they will be available to play immediately when the game is released.

This is very exciting news, and hopefully they will all be enjoyable maps. This is hard to do as it is difficult to please millions of people, but Call of Duty does have a good history of making great maps.

With the franchise, the developers are always switching with Treyarch and Activision being the main ones; however, Sledgehammer Games will be taking control of COD Vanguard. The last game they helped take part in was Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2019.

With more and more news coming out about the game, we should hopefully be seeing it available before the end of 2021, and no doubt it will have a lot of demand on release.

