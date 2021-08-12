Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: Every Premier League game predicted to reveal final table

  • Kobe Tong
  • By 
p1fcr14ipfojv6tfe271ec9dja2t.jpg

The Premier League season is so close we can almost taste it.

There's a Christmas-like excitement to the beginning of every new season, but the upcoming 2021/22 campaign feels all the more special for marking the return of supporters to stadiums.

And it's those very fans who will be spinning through the turnstiles in the coming days that can't resist trying their hand at predicting how the Premier League season will play out year after year.

Premier League predictions

Let's face it, we've all chanced our arms trying to predict the final table from top to bottom before a ball has even kicked only to inevitably look like a complete mug by the time that May rolls around.

However, that most minute of chances that you might get things spot on and look like Nostradamus is just so tempting that we keep doing it season on season. That, and, well, it's just so darn fun, isn't it?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've already jumped on the trend and given our full prediction for the Premier League table, but we wanted to go one step further by forecasting every single game.

Abraham agrees to Arsenal Transfer (Football Terrace)

Predicting all 380 games?!

Yes, that's right, just when you thought that making wild Premier League predictions couldn't go any further, we have genuinely taken on the challenge of giving our thoughts on all 380 fixtures.

To do so, we've called upon the fantastic table predictor at www.worldfootball.net and tried to see whether calling each game gives a weaker or stronger forecast for the entire table at the end.

Now, obviously, I've made the predictions based on my thoughts on how the season will play out in terms of which teams I think might win the title, challenge for the top four or suffer relegation etc.

p1fcrgvsv8pe2s9a1vk112an1vjbd.jpg

Predicting the unpredictable

However, this is football, so unpredictable things happen on a regular basis. I mean, who could possibly have called Aston Villa beating Liverpool 7-2 and Tottenham Hotspur winning 6-1 at Old Trafford?

As such, if you see me predicting some wild upsets or bonkers score-lines along the way, then rest assured that I haven't lost my mind but, rather, I'm simply aware that I'll get nowhere playing things completely by the book.

And the beauty of this system is that - barring a few checks that I wasn't completely messing things up along the way - you don't really know how the final Premier League table will look at the end of it.

p1fcrgu76pa7a1opa1qdh15fpq24b.jpg

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Subsequently, there are some significant differences between the result that I came to on this occasion compared to my full GMS forecast that was based largely on my guttural instincts.

Predicting every single Premier League game

And breathe. So, now that we're all on the same page, be sure to check out every single predicted result, as well as the final Premier League table that it resulted in, down below:

Game-week 1

p1fcqvajcqneq1qsi1cm6t2v14eod.jpg

Game-week 2

p1fcqvbemrsppij51v8e14sq1hc4f.jpg

Game-week 3

p1fcqvc3fr1d3512881kmrn69384h.jpg

Game-week 4

p1fcqvct1u1thj15sa13g33a21k4fj.jpg

Game-week 5

p1fcqvds2j129q9mu7bu2divqbl.jpg

Game-week 6

p1fcqve9vh1ljrr535qn1j13150qn.jpg

Game-week 7

p1fcqvfghv6d31qp21r0offv11o2p.jpg

Game-week 8

p1fcqvgltd1k201ssr1li2rf9987r.jpg

Game-week 9

p1fcqvihf7ooqo531v13tnlu8jt.jpg

Game-week 10

p1fcqvk00dr441epaobf9cf1r5kv.jpg

Game-week 11

p1fcqvsldhp5i15mfd1t13tf1n5g11.jpg

Game-week 12

p1fcqvtbkm1fqio7m1vt21ghe1fcp13.jpg

Game-week 13

p1fcqvu3rjf2e12li8l1r6q1ifa15.jpg

Game-week 14

p1fcqvuskgi1c1hhn2d0fru2f417.jpg

Game-week 15

p1fcqvveuv7ck19dtcfl1v54ro819.jpg

Game-week 16

p1fcqv9buumcbh8r59qrs59g0b.jpg

Game-week 17

p1fcr00d4jbi1keooqm1knk1nm11b.jpg

Game-week 18

p1fcr0176ove21jnqv9l2sh1la31d.jpg

Game-week 19

p1fcr01vg81nhre0c1keap10p481f.jpg

Game-week 20

p1fcr02h0m1feo7lvuqvf51qve1h.jpg

Game-week 21

p1fcr035a4tvh19v61p4dik31c001j.jpg

Game-week 22

p1fcr043j812l2cup144510vj1sah1l.jpg

Game-week 23

p1fcr04plt1ffb1t1mqob1ke419d41n.jpg

Game-week 24

p1fcr05b531es31hjmc88j1l1e3t1p.jpg

Game-week 25

p1fcr06pa4p9u1vqu8lj1221mph1r.jpg

Game-week 26

p1fcr07go31d147vi1bkf5i9ffe1t.jpg

Game-week 27

p1fcr0a8mlu24omt321qefqo225.jpg

Game-week 28

p1fcr0as6t1r4b1ia4adc1eq252027.jpg

Game-week 29

p1fcr0bhcj97868jir17p9e7629.jpg

Game-week 30

p1fcr0c4pc10jrr4m1h3ckr26h22b.jpg

Game-week 31

p1fcr0ctrr1ck3akb1ok71fh0hk52d.jpg

Game-week 32

p1fcr0dj8vfff1qir86rrur17mb2f.jpg

Game-week 33

p1fcr0e83k1iv71vou1hnj19el1ok2h.jpg

Game-week 34

p1fcr0eunf162g1u3g1hv71dn31h12j.jpg

Game-week 35

p1fcr0g1dc56umkb5qr107fj8t2l.jpg

Game-week 36

p1fcr096qdfa412op15ab1faa1h5o23.jpg

Game-week 37

p1fcr08osqa7213621g96q9m7ft21.jpg

Game-week 38

p1fcr0865uc0710827ot8dc1kvs1v.jpg

Final Premier League table

p1fcrg8fmsak61phlsbu18aa10m0b.jpg

Surprising results, even for me...

To put things into context, I actually believe that Chelsea will win the league this season and that Watford, Crystal Palace and Southampton will be the clubs who crash down to the Championship.

Admittedly, I have been swayed by the idea that Liverpool might be hungry for revenge and Burnley could be doomed over the last few days, but I wasn't expecting that to manifest itself too much.

And rest assured that there's no way that I'd be predicting Arsenal to finish in the bottom half of the table in an ordinary prediction, that's for sure...

p1fcrh27qae771niitc916b9532f.jpg

It really goes to show how motoring through 380 predictions based on footballing instincts can create such a different result compared to what you'd initially put down as your final table.

Only time will tell whether my rudimentary prediction or 380 results will prove closer to the truth, but before you mock any of my forecasts above, be sure to try it for yourself because it's darn brutal...

1 of 12
p1fcrd7q6v1cia2aa1q2514hs17353.jpg

Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal?

News Now - Sport News