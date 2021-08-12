Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The rumours surrounding CM Punk joining AEW have hit a fever pitch over the past few weeks, with the Straight Edge star set to debut shortly.

It was reported just over a month ago that Punk would be heading to All Elite, with the former WWE Superstar having not wrestled in a televised environment since 2014.

Although Punk continues to deny the rumours, he would reveal why he decided not to sign with AEW back when the company was initially formed.

CM Punk appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the season premiere of “Heels” on Starz, which will be available this Sunday.

Punk would discuss his initial dealings with AEW on the podcast, revealing that he wasn't sure how the company would pan out in the early going:

“Yeah, I talked to Tony [Khan]. You know, my perception on this, and I said this to Tony, to his face at that time… I’m a guy who has constantly heard, ‘Hey I got a money guy, hey I got TV.’ I’ve heard that at least once or twice a year for 15-20 years of my wrestling career. I’ve gotten bounced checks from those gentlemen. You watched it happen, especially after ECW folded, it was everybody was re-starting ECW, everybody was going to be the ECW guys. “There was a dude named John Collins, who did time in prison for bouncing checks, and it always seems like somebody’s gonna, ‘Oh we’re going to start up and we’re going to compete with Vince [McMahon],’ and I always thought that came from a bad spot because if you want to start up a pro wrestling company, I think you should always just focus on yourself.”

CM Punk at AEW Rampage

Punk has been rumoured to appear at the AEW Rampage show on Friday, August 20th, which takes place from his hometown, Chicago, and is being named 'The First Dance' in reference to the Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance.'

That documentary was based around Jordan's return from retirement to play again for the Chicago Bulls, thus prompting fans to believe this is the AEW debut date for CM Punk.

