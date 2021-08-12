Sheffield United Transfer News: Fresh twist emerges concerning key man's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat at the hands of Birmingham City when they head to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City on Saturday.

The Blades were unable to break the Blues down at Bramall Lane last weekend as a goal from Maxime Colin sealed all three points for Lee Bowyer's side.

Although manager Slavisa Jokanovic would have been pleased to see his side progress in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday by securing a 1-0 victory over Carlisle United, he will be under no illusion about how difficult it will be to pick up a positive result in their clash with Swansea.

One of the players who is expected to feature in this particular showdown is goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, there has been a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the 23-year-old's future in recent weeks.

A report from Football.London yesterday suggested that the Gunners were in advanced talks to sign Ramsdale for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £24m which would have included performance-related add-ons to reach the Blades' £30m valuation.

After starting every Premier League game last season for United, the shot-stopper was called up to England's Euro 2020 squad in June as a replacement for Dean Henderson.

Although he was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to the Championship, Ramsdale did manage to illustrate some real signs of promise in the top-flight.

In a fresh update concerning the keeper's future, it has now been revealed that a proposed move to Arsenal may no longer be on the cards.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's pursuit of Ramsdale is on the brink of breaking down after they failed to negotiate a fee with Jokanovic's side.

The Gunners are now looking at alternative options as they look to draft in an individual who is capable of providing some much-needed competition for Bernd Leno.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is important to note that there is still a possibility that Ramsdale could leave between now and the end of the transfer window, this latest development is unquestionably a boost for Jokanovic.

Providing that the Blades man is able to maintain his consistency at Championship level this season, there is every chance that he could play a key role in helping the Blades achieve a relative amount of success at this level.

Only Sam Johnstone (166) made more saves than the United shot-stopper (147) in the Premier League during the previous campaign as Ramsdale was able to illustrate that he is more than capable of competing in this division.

If Jokanovic can fend off interest from elsewhere for Ramsdale, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Serbian brings a feel good factor back to Bramall Lane by building a team around the keeper in the coming weeks.

