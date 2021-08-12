Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The AEW Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight got physical for the first time in the company since signing earlier this year.

Formerly The Big Show in WWE, the 7 foot 2 giant made his way to the ring during a segment during this week's AEW Dynamite and got at it with The Factory stable.

QT Marshall and his crew attacked Tony Schiavone's son in the segment, holding back Wight's broadcast colleague before the giant would appear to clear house.

It's been a very long time since we've seen Paul Wight hit a chokeslam in a pro wrestling ring, and Aaron Solo had the dubious honour of taking the move from a now confirmed babyface Wight:

What has not been confirmed is when Wight will be making his return to the ring for an actual match, although he has stated that he plans on having an in-ring run with AEW.

AEW will be presenting their ALL OUT PPV event on September 5th from Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Wight may be part of the PPV event in a match against QT Marshall or another member of The Factory stable.

There will also reportedly be some other former WWE Superstars making their way to the company soon, with the reports of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW hotting up over the past few weeks.

Here's the currently confirmed card for AEW ALL OUT on September 5th, available to view via FITE TV:

Women's Casino Battle Royale

AEW Championship Match - Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage

- Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage Andrade El Idolo vs PAC

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News