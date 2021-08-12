Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The best WWE Superstars of the 90s era have been ranked (by Ranker) and compiled into a list of the top 50.

The wrestlers of this decade had pretty high potential to live up to, having just witnessed the so-called “golden era” of wrestling in the 80s.

However, that "golden era" quickly got outdone by the 90s era, which was later dubbed "The Attitude Era."

It has since been dubbed the greatest era of WWE and it's hard to argue with. But how on earth do you rank the top Superstars from such a star-studded era?!

Choosing a top 50, and more specifically a top 10, is a difficult task for any fan out there, so let us know whether or not you agree with the list - or who you’d have in yours!

Remember, though, this is a fan vote! If you disagree, that's totally fine!

50. Ken Shamrock

49. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

48. Christian

47. Ax

46. Tatanka

45. Demolition

44. Jerry Lawler

43. The New Age Outlaws

42. Jim “The Andvil” Neidhart

41. Big Van Vader

40. Matt Hardy

39. Sid

38. Goldust

37. Lex Luger

36. Road Warrior Animal

35. Rick Rude

34. Dudley Boyz

33. Road Warrior Hawk

32. Bam Bam Bigelow

31. Yokozuna

30. Hardy Boys

29. Big Boss Man

28. Ted DiBiase

27. Chyna

26. Edge

25. Mr. Perfect

24. Rob Van Dam

23. Diesel

22. Jeff Hardy

21. Chris Jericho

20. Paul “Big Show” Wight

19. Owen Hart

18. The British Bulldog

17. The Road Warriors

16. Bill Goldberg

15. Ric Flair

14. Kane

13. Razor Ramon

12. The Ultimate Warrior

11. Roddy Piper

10. Triple H

9. Steve Borden

8. Mick Foley

7. Randy Savage

The “Macho Man” was dubbed “one of the greatest pro wrestlers who ever lived” by ESPN’s Bill Simmons. Savage fought in both the WWF and WCW, both under the same alias, and in that time held 11 titles and had 29 championship reigns. During his successful 32-year career, he attained many accolades alongside his titles, including the 1987 WWF King of the Ring and won the 1995 WCW World War 3 event.

6. Hulk Hogan

Seen by so many as the face of wrestling, Hogan was named “the most recognised wrestling star worldwide and most popular wrestler of the 1980s.” Hogan started the 90s successfully, by winning the 1990 Royal Rumble, before getting injured in May of the same year; an accident which almost caused him to retire. Thankfully, he didn’t, and he returned by SummerSlam adding a new title of “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan. He became the first wrestler to win two consecutive Royal Rumble matches, showing the start of another iconic decade in his outstanding career.

5. Bret Hart

A fan favourite amongst Canadian wrestling fans, Bret Hart was the first WCW World Heavyweight Champion that was born outside of the United States. Hart was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996 - whilst he was still wrestling. He held a total of 32 championships throughout his five-decade career, as well as being a five-time WWF Champion and two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

4. Shawn Michaels

Four-time world champion Shawn Michaels was one of the greatest to ever enter the WWE. He was the first ever wrestler to win a Royal Rumble having been the first entrant. Michaels was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice - once as a singles wrestler and the second as part of the group D-Generation X. The 90s was when Michaels cemented his persona in the WWE as the “Heartbreak Kid” - donning a new cocky, confident swagger and his iconic entrance theme song “Sexy Boy.”

3. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock has essentially been a household name for the past two decades, and if you don’t know him for his wrestling, you will for his acting. The 90s was a pivotal moment in Johnson’s career, as in 1996 he made his professional wrestling debut in the WWF. When undergoing a notorious heel arc in 1998, he began referring to himself as “The Rock”, therefore creating the iconic stage name and nickname that would stick with him forever. Throughout his incredible career in the WWE, he had 17 championship reigns, 10 of which came as heavyweight champion, and he retired as one of the greatest athletes to enter the ring.

2. The Undertaker

‘Taker became a fan favourite almost instantly in the WWE, due to his horror-filled entrance and persona - which soon became one of the most iconic we’ve seen in the industry. He wrestled for over 30 years in the company, making him the longest-tenured wrestler in their history. The Undertaker boasts the notable “Streak” - a series in which he obtained 21 straight victories at WrestleMania. Despite still being signed with WWE, he retired in 2020 after a long and successful career, and will go down as one of the greatest and most loved wrestlers in history.

1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin stands as one of the most popular, successful and iconic wrestlers in WWE history. In the 90s, he was an integral part to the success of the WWF’s Attitude Era and was dubbed the “poster boy” of the period. He held an unbelievable 19 championships throughout his career, with some of his greatest accomplishments being six-time WWF Champion, two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, four-time WWF Tag Team Champion, as well as winning the Million Dollar Champion in WWE. He quickly became a household name across America, as well as being a wrestling icon for children. With all “The Rattlesnake” achieved across his decorated career, it’s clear why he’s ranked top of the list and one of the greatest of all time.

