Back 4 Blood: Warner Bros announce gold status ahead of October launch

The developers of Back 4 Blood have revealed that their latest creation is ready for its autumn launch.

Warner Bros. Games have been forced to push back the release date for its first-person zombie-slaying shooter, needing more time to finalise and add the finishing touches.

With this in mind, the recent beta test period had a significantly high player count, despite having to be cancelled in the likes of Japan due to "unforeseen circumstances."

So far, we have seen Back 4 Blood's unique deck-building method to accumulate new perks and skills. Having first been introduced earlier in the year and with the excitement building, as the weeks draw ever nearer, the developers have delivered some good news on the back of the technical playtest.

Back 4 Blood strikes gold

Warner Bro Games announced on their official Twitter account that Back 4 Blood is "all good", meaning that the game is "full steam in October."

The months of waiting and patience that segments of the gaming community have had to endure will finally come to an end, just in time for Halloween!

This reveal was made despite as second phase of the beta set to take place between 12th August and 16th August, making us presume that the feedback from part one was solid all-round.

Back 4 Blood will be released on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

