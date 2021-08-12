Total War: Warhammer 3: What platforms will the game be available on?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is due to be released at some point in 2021 and the gaming community are wondering what platforms the game will be available to play on.

This game will be the dramatic conclusion in the Total War saga, and knowing Warhammer, it will be a great story and bring about a perfect end to the trilogy.

The game looks set to have new weapons, monsters and will of course have factions, of which the full list can be seen right here.

Developers Creative Assembly have done a great job with the first two games, and therefore anticipation is high for the third in the saga.

What platforms will Total War: Warhammer 3 be available on?

When a new game comes out the question always is around what platforms it will be available on. Warhammer games are typically on PC, and Total War: Warhammer 3 follows suit and will only be available on PC devices.

Obviously PC’s have an abundance of platforms, and the list of platforms on PC that the game will be available on are:

Microsoft Windows

Linux

MacOS

Macintosh operating systems

The Warhammer franchise is one of the biggest in the gaming world, and what started as a book and a board game has made huge waves in the gaming industry.

The fan base for Warhammer is huge, and there will be a lot of demand for this upcoming game. The developers have already released a lot of information out around the game, including a trailer and 30 minutes of gameplay footage.

The footage of the gameplay has seen the gaming community get even more excited over what is to come, so now all that is to be confirmed is the specific date of the games release.

It is pretty good news to hear that the PC game is available on pretty much every PC platform, and we hope to see it released sooner rather than later.

