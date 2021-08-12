Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WCW legend and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg makes his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam 2021 when he takes on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

This will be the first time that Goldberg has appeared in a match since the Royal Rumble earlier this year, where the legend lost to Drew McIntyre in a WWE title match.

Goldberg hopes to defeat The All-Mighty in his return, but the reigning WWE Champion is currently the odds-on favourite to retain at the show.

Goldberg spoke to WWE India ahead of his in-ring return, discussing the match with Lashley and how he "doesn't decide" who he faces in the company.

"I don't come back and choose the people I'm going to go after. If I could have come back and chosen one person to go after, it would have been Bobby Lashley. There is a way you should represent the championship title and I don't believe he's been doing it properly. He's very callous. In this match, my name should not be Goldberg, it should be karma. He deserves a lot of things coming to him and I will hopefully be the guy who delivers that,"

Goldberg also discussed his recent losses, with the aforementioned Royal Rumble contest and his bout against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37 last year, both seeing Goldberg getting the L:

"My last outings have fallen short of a number of reasons. I plan to change the outcome of this one and have it not be a resurgence of me coming back for one night, doing my thing, and walking off into the sunset, riding off into the sunset. I put a lot of time and effort into the preparation they gave me, about double the time they usually do to prepare for a match. I'm excited. Bobby Lashley poses a very big threat. There are few people who can match up to him physically and mentally. I still think I'm one of them. At 53 years old, as I told him, it doesn't matter if I'm 25, 35, 55, or 105, I'm bringing some pain with me. The people he's run over in the past are nothing like me. I'm gonna bring something to the fight that I don't think he's ever seen."

credit Fightful for the transcription

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

