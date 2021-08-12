Portsmouth Transfer News: Danny Cowley makes frank admission about ace's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth will be looking to build upon their opening day victory over Fleetwood Town when they face Crewe Alexandra in League One on Saturday.

Pompey are set to welcome their supporters back to Fratton Park for this particular fixture after kicking off the 2021/22 campaign with two away games.

After beating Fleetwood Town 1-0 last weekend, Portsmouth suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Millwall in the first round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

One of the players who was a surprise inclusion in manager Danny Cowley's squad for this particular fixture was Michael Jacobs.

The 29-year-old winger was seemingly on the brink of sealing a move to Portsmouth's League One rivals Ipswich Town earlier this month after the two sides agreed a deal.

However, despite undergoing a medical at Portman Road, Jacobs' proposed switch was called off by the Tractor Boys who opted instead to bolster their wide options by drafting in Kyle Edwards on a free transfer.

After returning to Portsmouth, the winger was brought on as a substitute in the club's showdown with Millwall.

Making reference to Jacobs' future, Cowley has admitted that the Pompey ace is now set to stay at the club this summer.

Speaking to The News about the winger, the Pompey boss said: "I expect him to stay with us for the rest of the transfer window.

"Absolutely.

"You can never be 100 per cent in football, but certainly I don't anticipate an offer from anybody else.

"Normally if another club tries to sign a player and it is quite well documented, if any other club were interested then they would then jump at that point.

"Maybe they didn't think they could compete with the club (Ipswich) that was trying to sign him."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Cowley insisting that Jacobs is now set to remain at Fratton Park, it will be intriguing to see whether the winger is able to make a positive impact for Portsmouth.

Certainly no stranger to life in League One, the winger has managed to provide 57 direct goal contributions in 129 appearances at this level during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness in the coming months, Jacobs could potentially emerge as a key player for a Portsmouth side who will be determined to launch a bid for promotion.

Having featured in the club's recent meeting with Millwall, the winger could now be in line to make his first league appearance of the season this weekend.

