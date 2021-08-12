Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly join Lionel Messi at PSG next season, according to reports.

PSG's unbelievable transfer window

Even before the summer transfer window opened, PSG had one of the most fearsome squads in European football with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leading a star-studded front line.

However, PSG have gone once step further in the last few months by making the most of the market for free transfers by signing Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos.

Lionel Messi: The cherry on the cake?

The Parisians admittedly dipped into their pockets to secure Achraf Hakimi, but their cash-free spending returned in the most dramatic way possible when they managed to acquire Messi.

It truly was an era-defining move that will be talked about for decades to come with Messi ending his 21-year stay at Barcelona having been unable to renew his contract due to La Liga regulations.

And it means that PSG are entering the new season with a mind-boggling squad that, frankly, gives them no excuse not to mop up the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles without breaking a sweat.

Could Ronaldo join Messi?

However, a stunning new report from the Spanish media might have you believe that PSG will be in even better shape when they enter the 2022/23 season and yes, you really did read that right.

That's because AS have remarkably claimed that PSG will seek to sign Ronaldo on a free transfer to replace Mbappe, who is also reportedly set to switch clubs for absolutely nothing.

It's claimed that PSG have already agreed that Mbappe will leave for Real Madrid when his contract expires next summer and that 'nothing will make him change his mind' about leaving for Spain.

AS boldly state that 'in return, PSG will sign Cristiano Ronaldo' on the back of Mbappe's exit, which would finally see the legendary Portuguese play in the same team as his eternal rival.

The PSG dream nearly completion

This would, of course, lead to a barely-believable front three of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar, which has apparently always been the dream of PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

With Messi now on the books, Ronaldo set to be available for free and Mbappe's exit freeing up space on the wage bill, it seems as though Al-Khelaifi is now within touching distance of his desire.

Jorge Mendes alert to the situation

Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to be aware of the situation and AS point out that the current Juventus star would have extra motivation with a touted contract pitched at two years.

The Portuguese would arrive at the Parc des Princes at 37 years old and would leave just shy of his 40th birthday with the opportunity to either retire or wind down his career in, say, the US or Qatar.

So, believe it or not, there appears to be a genuine chance that Ronaldo and Messi could play together before they retire and that PSG could snap up two of the greatest players of all time.

It might seem like a bogusly unrealistic idea on paper, but with AS sounding remarkably confident and the stars aligning next summer, there's a glimmer of hope that the impossible really is possible.

