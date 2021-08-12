Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a huge change in 2020 when he referred to himself as 'The Head of The Table.'

Since aligning with Paul Heyman, The 'Big Dog' has been the franchise player for the WWE SmackDown brand, catapulting him to new heights as a character on-screen.

However, this isn't something that Reigns himself doesn't realise, as he has claimed he is the greatest storyteller of his generation.

Reigns recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed his current run as the Universal Champion on top of the SmackDown brand and his WWE SummerSlam 2021 opponent, John Cena:

"There's a lot of good things John has done, obviously, Make-A-Wish, very charitable guy. When it comes to our profession of sports entertainment, he's levels below me in this game. Entertainment is storytelling. I'm the greatest storyteller of our generation and our time. He's a big name and a big star, but he, like so many other greats, they camouflage themselves and disguise themselves. You see me every Friday night, I have to dull this sh*t down. I come out there in sweatpants and J's. I don't throw on the crazy colors and wear wristbands all over my body or make myself something that I'm not.

credit to Fightful for the transcription

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

United States Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Damian Priest

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

