UFC: Daniel Cormier responds to Conor McGregor's 'drunk' comments

UFC all-time great Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy, and he recently aimed his attacks at UFC commentator and former champ-champ, Daniel Cormier.

McGregor recently took exception to Cormier's harsh assessment of his controversial tweets that seemed to mock the death of Abdulmanap, the late father of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier suggested the since-deleted tweet from McGregor was a “cry for help” from the Irish fighter, to which McGregor would claim Cormier is a "fat drunk f***."

Accompanying a picture of himself landing a leg kick on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor wrote: “Clean check right there by Poirier' fat drunk f*** Cormier.”

Cormier has now responded to the former champ-champ, saying that he needs to worry about the men who are beating him inside the octagon, not a commentator.

Speaking on his ESPN podcast DC and RC, the former UFC Champion would say:

“So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the octagon.”

Cormier would confirm that when he made the comments about 'a cry for help' he meant no ill-will towards the UFC great.

“The reality is, McGregor is a high-level fighter, but when I said it was a cry for help, I did it with no ill intent. This was just me saying, find some people that are willing to step up and say, ‘Hey man, let’s get everything right.’ But the reality is, I don’t need to be friends with Conor McGregor. So I really don’t care what he says about me personally. I’m going to continue to do my job. And where he deserves praise, he’ll get praise. Where he deserves to be critiqued, he will get critiqued."

