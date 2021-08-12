Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaker reveals game takes place after WWII

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will allegedly be set after the defeat of the Nazis in World War 2, leaks have revealed.

The first-person shooter was initially believed to be taking a trip back to the 1940s and immerse players back into the battlegrounds of Europe and the Pacific, with the aim of the Allies to take down the Axis powers of Germany and Japan.

This is not the first time we have seen this from Activision. World at War and WWII were released during the 2010s which saw the birth of one of the most popular game modes in CoD history - Nazi Zombies.

Across the gaming community, fans of Warzone are anticipating a possible reveal event in-game with a shake-up to Verdansk to celebrate the arrival of Vanguard, as Raven Software did in 2020 with Black Ops Cold War.

However, all of those leaks may just have been corrected with a new insight into the setting and scenario surrounding Vanguard.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Vanguard Setting

According to Tom Henderson on Twitter, CoD Vanguard will take place after the Battle of Berlin and the fall of the Nazis during WWII, which means that the ferocious fighting is set to continue beyond 1945.

The reason for this? Well, a new group called the Gestapo are attempting to "reclaim Nazi rights" in Vanguard's story.

This means that Sledgehammer Games, the developers, are taking CoD fans down a whole new direction, providing a fresh story for gamers to embrace.

Whether this game will take place following the direct events of CoD WWII, and if the same characters feature in Vanguard, remains to be seen at this time.

CoD Vanguard is expected to be released before the end of 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News