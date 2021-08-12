West Brom news: Update emerges concerning Baggies' transfer pursuit of 24-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to build upon their promising performance against AFC Bournemouth when they face Luton Town at The Hawthorns this weekend.

The Baggies managed to pick up a point on their travels last Friday as goals from Dara O'Shea and Callum Robinson cancelled out efforts from Cherries duo Emiliano Marcondes and Philip Billing.

Set to take on a Luton outfit who swept aside Peterborough United in their opening weekend clash, West Brom know that they will need to be at their very best to secure a positive result in-front of their supporters.

While Baggies boss Valerien Ismael was forced to wave goodbye to Matheus Pereira earlier this month, he has managed to stamp his own authority on the club's squad by drafting in some fresh faces this summer.

Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke and Adam Reach will all be determined to make a positive impression for West Brom after being signed by the Frenchman.

Seemingly not content with these three arrivals, Ismael is currently being linked with a move for a player who enjoyed a relatively fruitful 2020/21 campaign.

A recent report from Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol suggested that West Brom were interested in making a move for Belenenses striker Mateo Cassierra.

The Colombian managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in 34 league appearances for the Primeira League outfit last season as they sealed a 10th place finish in the standings.

Ahead of West Brom's meeting with Luton, a fresh update has emerged concerning their transfer pursuit of Cassierra.

According to newspaper Record (as cited by Sport Witness), the Baggies recently had a bid rejected by Belenenses for Cassierra.

O Belem are now waiting to see whether West Brom decide to make another approach for the forward.

Ismael's side could potentially face competition from elsewhere for the 24-year-old who is understood to be on the radar of several clubs.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Belenenses recently turned down a €2.2m (£1.8m) bid from an unnamed side for Cassierra, West Brom may need to spend a considerable amount of money in order to seal a deal this summer.

Although the forward did show glimpses of his talent in Portugal last season, he struggled considerably for consistency in the Primeira Liga as he averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.59.

Having yet to feature in English football, Cassierra could initially struggle to adapt to life in the Championship.

Keeping this in mind, Ismael may find it more beneficial to focus on signing a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level instead of taking a risk on Cassierra.

