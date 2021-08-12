Sheffield United news: Blades facing battle to keep ace as European side eye raid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United would have been hoping to make the perfect start to life in the Championship last weekend under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic in their clash with Birmingham City.

However, despite showing some signs of promise in this particular fixture, the Blades suffered a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane to Lee Bowyer's side.

Set to face Swansea City on Saturday, United will be determined to produce an encouraging display in Wales against a club who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Having been rested for his side's League Cup match-up with Carlisle United in midweek, it will be intriguing to see whether George Baldock is recalled by Jokanovic for the Blades' showdown with the Jacks.

The full-back has been the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation this summer.

Celtic are believed to be tracking Baldock whilst another club have recently emerged as potential suitors.

A report from the Daily Mail earlier this week suggested that Olympiacos are also keeping tabs on the full-back.

Although the 28-year-old was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, he did produce some encouraging performances in this division as he made 32 appearances in this division.

Ahead of the Blades' meeting with Swansea, an update has now emerged concerning Baldock.

According to The Telegraph, the full-back is indeed on Olympiacos' radar with the Greek side seemingly determined to seal a deal for him before the transfer window closes later this month.

It is understood that United are only willing to listen to permanent offers for Baldock after rejecting Celtic's approach for a loan earlier this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With this particular transfer saga set to rumble on, it will be interesting to see whether the Blades are able to convince Baldock to stay at the club in the coming weeks.

Although this window represents the last real opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for the full-back due to the fact that his current contract expires in 2022, selling him at this stage of the summer could turn out to be a naïve decision as there is no guarantee that Jokanovic will be able to draft in a suitable replacement.

Furthermore, when you consider that Baldock has played 77 games at this level during his career, he could potentially use his previous experiences in the Championship to his advantage by helping his side push on in the coming months.

Providing that Jokanovic is able to draft in some fresh faces between now and the end of August, there is every chance that United could go on to achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier with Baldock in their side.

