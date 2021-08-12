Fall Guys Season 5 Leaks: Three live in-game events launching this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 5 is currently underway and leaks have revealed there will be three limited-time events coming over the next month.

Season 5 was recently launched and it took Fall Guys from a futuristic theme to a jungle theme.

Players are thoroughly enjoying this and it has meant that expectations are very high for season 6.

This battle royale game is a lot different to others of its genre as it sees players eliminated via knockout rounds in various obstacle courses and challenges.

This unique aspect has seen it become very popular and with the introduction of seasons, the demand for the game has increased even more.

Latest leaks reveal three live in-game events coming to season 5

When a new season is released, various pages on social media come out and reveal leaks around what content will be released by the game over the next couple of months.

Some of these have to be taken with a pinch of salt; however, some leakers have become very reliable and all their information has been confirmed when the season comes out.

There always seems to be a lot of leaks when it comes to Fall Guys seasons. The latest seems to suggest that the season will bring about three live limited time events.

Obviously these events won’t all come at the same time, but they will bring a lot of new content which includes rewards and cosmetics.

The three live events don’t currently have dates as to when they will arrive or how long they will last, but they are called:

Glizzy Gang Showdown

Ratchet’s Challenge

Clank’s Challenge

These are very exciting times for players of Fall Guys, and it looks like players will have to try and complete various challenges in order to gain unlockable rewards.

These leaks are very intriguing and events coming into the game during a season is a great way to keep players engaged.

