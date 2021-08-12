Liverpool Predicted XI vs Norwich as Jurgen Klopp delivers key team news

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new Premier League season starts this weekend.

But with new signings arriving and Euro 2020 involvement affecting pre-season preparations, it's not exactly clear how each team will look when they turn out competitively for the first time in 2021/22.



But team news is coming in thick and fast, so here's a look at how Liverpool could line up on Saturday when they face Norwich at Carrow Road in Saturday's 5.30pm kickoff.

What's the latest team news at Liverpool?

Perhaps the biggest piece of team news heading into Saturday's game is Jurgen Klopp's declaration that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both available to start after missing the vast majority of last season with long-term injuries.

Elsewhere in defence, however, Andy Robertson may be sidelined until after the international break, with 25-year-old Kostas Tsimikas reportedly set to deputise at left-back.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago are unlikely to start having arrived late to pre-season due to their Euro 2020 involvement, while Curtis Jones is out with a concussion.

Which Liverpool stars will definitely start versus Norwich?

We can't legislate for any tactical nuisances Klopp might consider in light of the opposition, but as things stand it seems likely Liverpool's well-established front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will start.

While Firmino now has Diogo Jota breathing down his neck for a starting berth, the Brazilian has always been reliable on the road - 21 of his 33 goal involvements over the last two Premier League campaigns have come away from Anfield.

Elsewhere, van Dijk will surely start if he's indeed available considering how much Liverpool struggled defensively without him last season, conceding nine more goals than in the previous campaign, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is undisputed as the first-choice right-back and Alisson is guaranteed to feature as the reigning No.1.

In midfield, with Henderson and Thiago not quite up to speed, Naby Keita and Fabinho have been tipped to start instead.

What decisions does Jurgen Klopp need to make?

While Klopp will be desperate to field van Dijk in a competitive fixture for the first time since October, he may be a little more reluctant to start Gomez as well and even alluded to that in today's team news - stating that centre-back is not an area where he would want to make in-game changes.

But summer signing Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip have both featured prominently in pre-season, so we could see either of those partner Liverpool's defensive lynchpin. Klopp has been known not to rush new signings into his starting XI before - Robertson is perhaps the most noticeable example of that - so for a season-opening away game, perhaps Matip will get the nod.



In midfield, meanwhile, it has been reported that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Harvey Elliott will be vying for the final spot in a three. As Milner is now 35 and Elliott is still just 18, Oxlade-Chamberlain seems the likeliest of the three.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Norwich

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

