FIFA 22 Ones to Watch: Release date leaked

FIFA 22 will be bringing back the Ones to Watch feature to Ultimate Team (FUT) for another year and the start date has been leaked online.

All eyes across the gaming community are on EA due to what is one of the most important launches in recent years, with this being their first specific title made for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

So far, the developers have revealed an array of information regarding the all-new HyperMotion technology, which was constructed with motion capture that was used during an 11-a-side game.

Recently, EA detailed how this year's FUT game mode will work and the changes that have been implemented in comparison to FIFA 21.

Despite having recently revealed some of the FUT Heroes, nothing has been revealed regarding their Ones to Watch, until leaks emerged online.

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch

According to FIFAUTeam, the Ones to Watch are expected to launch in-game on Wednesday 1st October 2021, the same day that the standard edition of FIFA 22 will be officially released.

The source added that this will end just two weeks later on Wednesday 13th October 2021, with a number of packs up for grabs. This includes promo packs, pre-order OTW offers, team one, SBCs, objectives and FIFA Points.

At this time, the players that will feature have not yet been revealed. But we suspect it won't be too long until we see who is involved.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

