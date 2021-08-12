Nottingham Forest news: Reds' transfer stance regarding starlet becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build upon their League Cup victory over Bradford City when they make their return to Championship action this weekend against AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground.

The Reds managed to set up a second round tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers by beating the Bantams 2-1 yesterday.

Having netted both of Forest's goals in this particular fixture, it will be intriguing to see whether Joao Carvalho is given the nod to start on Saturday by manager Chris Hughton.

Another player who will be hoping to feature in the club's showdown with Bournemouth is Jordan Gabriel who spent the previous campaign on loan at Blackpool.

The right-back has been the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation during the summer window.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon last month revealed that Blackpool had submitted a bid for Gabriel whilst League One side Sunderland have also been heavily linked with a move.

Gabriel made his first appearance of the season in Forest's 2-1 defeat to Coventry City on Sunday before being rested for his side's meeting with Bradford.

Questions began to surface regarding the 22-year-old's future after Forest decided to sign right-back Jordi Osei-Tuti on a temporary deal from Arsenal on Tuesday.

In a fresh update concerning Gabriel, the Reds' transfer stance has now become clearer.

According to Nixon, Forest are not actively looking to sell the defender and thus Blackpool and Sunderland will need to move on to other targets unless they decide to table a sizeable offer.

It is understood that Osei-Tuti is not being considered as a direct replacement for Gabriel who is expected to feature for Hughton's side on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is important to note that there is still a chance that Gabriel will leave the City Ground this summer, this latest update is relatively encouraging as Hughton seemingly wants him to be part of the club's long-term vision for the future.

An exciting talent, the defender could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development this season if he features on a regular basis for Forest.

While Hughton could potentially secure a reasonable amount of money for Gabriel due to the fact that the full-back's current deal is not set to expire until 2024, there is no guarantee that he will be able to draft in a replacement who possesses a similar amount of potential.

Keeping this in mind, Forest ought to stick by their current stance and ignore any future offers from elsewhere as there is every chance that Gabriel could emerge as a key player for them later this year.

