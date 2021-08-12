Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Leaks Reveal name of mid-season Event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 has finally arrived and the latest leaks have found out the new name of an unknown mid-season event.

The latest edition of the Call of Duty franchise has been a lot of success, with players enjoying fighting in the 1980s on various new maps as well as some old fan-favourites.

There have been a fair few things already revealed about this fresh new season in trailers that developers Treyarch showed in the build-up to the season coming out.

Players did not know that the season would be having a mid-season event until recent leaks surfaced on Twitter.

Leaks Reveal name of mid-season event coming to Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Sometimes the seasons in Black Ops Cold War will how mid-season events to keep the game fresh and keep players engaged. It looks like players will be treated to such an event in season 5 and this is very exciting news.

The latest leak comes from reliable leaker @TheMW2Ghost and even though the only information they have revealed is the name of the mid-season event, it reveals a lot of good information.

The leaks revealed that the name of the mid-season event will simply be called ‘The Numbers’. For those who are big fans of the Black Ops franchise, they will remember past campaigns which all evolved around famous character Mason being hypnotised by the numbers.

Aside from the typical multiplayer content, season 5 is also bringing a bunch of new zombie content to the game as well.

The name should bring a lot of excitement and the community will no doubt be intrigued by what it will bring, but it should continue the huge story that the franchise has.

When more information is revealed around the event, either through leaks or official confirmation, we will provide updates right here.

