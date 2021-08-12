Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pep Guardiola was left 'fascinated' by a flock of geese during first-team training at the Etihad Campus in Greater Manchester.

Manchester City are releasing a documentary on the final 46 days of last season later this week.

Their camera crews have spent the past few months filming exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of City's third Premier League title-winning season in the club's history.

And it shows the hilarious moment the Citizens boss became borderline obsessed with some fluffy-feathered friends.

According to The Daily Mail, the series shows how Pep keeps his players on their toes as he continues to come up with new and innovative training methods on a regular basis.

The report adds 'that Guardiola became fascinated by the formation of geese in flight captured on camera when reviewing drone footage of training.

'He enthused about their teamwork to performance analyst Harry Dunn and notices similarities between that and how a squad should behave together.

'Leaders at the front and those who follow dutifully.'

Guardiola is also shown taking a backseat as Khaldoon Al Mubarak took centre stage after Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off due to injury in the second half after a coming together with Antonio Rudiger.

The Belgian was visibly distraught as he left the field, with tears streaming down his face, after 59 minutes in Porto and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

And Al Mubarak can be seen comforting his key player as he encourages him to use this setback as extra motivation to win the trophy next time this season.

The City chairman was filmed saying: "I wanted to thank him for the season he'd given this team, for the commitment to the club.

"I wanted to make sure that he remembers that this is how it feels losing a final and with his leadership - he's such an important player for this team - we will be back and that he will win a Champions League for us."

'Together' will be released on Thursday at 10am on CITY+ before being published on YouTube one week later.

