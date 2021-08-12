Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has revealed that the Scuderia's plan for Mick Schumacher is to get him driving for Haas again next season in Formula 1.

The German rookie has been driving for Haas this year, with the team, unfortunately, running the slowest car on the grid as they have been focusing fully on their 2022 model since before this current campaign even started.

That's meant it has been hard for Schumacher and teammate Nikita Mazepin to really stand out as they've been perennial backmarkers, but Mick looks set to at least keep his spot on the grid with Haas for next season, Binotto has revealed.

A member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, the Scuderia have a keen interest in Schumacher and his progression and it seems they are eager to keep him where he is for next season, with the hopeful view the Haas car will be more competitive in 2022.

"This year has been more difficult for the Ferrari Driver Academy, but you have to give the kids time to grow," Binotto said.

“Mick Schumacher’s first season serves as learning, without pressure, and we are discussing with Haas to confirm him there."

Clearly, the intention is for Mick to stick with Haas and that is about all he could have hoped for this season with the struggles the team has had.

He'll get another year under his belt in hopefully a better car and then the plan will obviously be to reassess at the end of 2022, where he has hopefully begun to mix it in the midfield and highlight the racecraft that has got him to F1 in the first place.

