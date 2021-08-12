Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Carragher knows Steven Gerrard better than most.

The two Liverpool legends stood tall as two iron-clad vertebrae in one of the finest Reds teams of the modern era, famously winning the club's fifth European title as well as countless other trophies.

Both players are now deep into their retirement as a pundit and coach, but rest assured that the two Liverpudlians are still very much on the mind of those who cheered them on at Anfield.

Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes

Besides, it's a testament to Gerrard's enduring legacy, in particular, that his career is still analysed on a regular basis despite the England hero having hung up his boots over half a decade ago.

And perhaps the most common way in which that trend manifests itself is the endless debate as to which player was the best out of Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.

It's an age-old question that Carragher briefly touched upon in a fascinating interview with UMM for the launch ‘Football Fandom 2021’, which is a new report about fans commissioned by Sky Sports.

Now, it will come as absolutely no surprise that Gerrard is number one as far as Carragher is concerned, but the way in which he got to that conclusion is what makes his opinion so interesting.

Besides, the way in which Scholes and Lampard were even mentioned had nothing to do with the debate being brought up but, rather, a discussion about Gerrard's iconic performance in Istanbul.

And it was those heroic displays, as well as the FA Cup final named after him, that Carragher thinks separates the Liverpool icon from Scholes, Gerrard and other legends like Roy Keane.

Jeremy Doku to Liverpool (Football Terrace)

Carragher on Gerrard's genius

“His performance in the second half of Istanbul - you’re not going to get a more inspirational performance from anyone in a game of that magnitude," Carragher remarked.

"This is a player who played central midfield in the first half and it hadn’t gone well for him. He then goes and plays in a different position, as an attacking midfield player in the second half.

"He then goes to right wing back to stop AC Milan basically scoring the winning goal to make it 4-3. And that’s why when people talk about the greatest player I played with or one the greatest players to play in the Premier League in terms of midfielders I always say Steven Gerrard.

"These other midfield players he was put up against, whether it’s Lampard, whether it’s Scholes, Keane, Viera, Petit - none of them could have done that in that second half.

"Even though they’re great players, they couldn’t have done it. They didn’t have that capacity to still play and be as good as anyone else on the pitch in a different position.”

Debate settled?

Look, everyone that Carragher name-dropped there was capable of producing virtuoso displays and there are countless examples of Scholes and Lampard masterclasses over their glittering careers.

However, have any of them managed to achieve such a one-man-team performance on a stage as big as the Champions League final against one of the greatest teams ever assembled? Err, nope.

So, sure, that doesn't automatically mean that Gerrard is better than all those other players, but it is most certainly a key area in which his specific brand of genius can be separated from the rest.

1 of 20 Ultimate Liverpool quiz: Who assisted Gerrard's goal in Istanbul? Steve Finnan Luis García John Arne Riise Vladimír Šmicer

News Now - Sport News