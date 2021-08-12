Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For most football fans, FIFA is the best and worst game in existence.

Equally loved and hated by almost everybody who plays it, it can be gloriously entertaining and also horribly frustrating.

The joy of scoring against your opponents is almost unmatched by any other video game, however, the disappointment of losing to a 5-star skill expert is also second to none.

The latest addition to the franchise (FIFA 22) is now only a couple of months away and promises plenty of new features and changes. EA Sports are introducing female pros, custom tactics, create a club and even new gameplay mechanics known as "HyperMotion Technology."

Looking Back at FIFA Games

Tiermaker is a website that allows you to create a tier list of practically anything you desire and rank those things accordingly. Whilst FIFA 22 cannot yet be ranked until we've all had a chance to play it, the FIFA community have had their say about the previous editions so far.

Here's how fans on Tiermaker ranked the FIFA games released so far...

LEGENDARY: FIFA 07, FIFA 10, FIFA 12, FIFA 13, FIFA 14, FIFA 17

The legendary category includes the likes of the 2007 edition and the 2017 edition, but you might notice that there are three consecutive games in this section (2012-2014). This was seen by many as the golden age of FIFA, online seasons were introduced rather than having to play one-off meaningless games, defending was heavily improved rather than every tackle being practically identical, the AI was greatly improved rather than being predictable and precision dribbling meant that skilled players were able to be far more accurate.

GREAT: FIFA 99, FIFA 2004, FIFA 11, FIFA 15, FIFA 2002

In the great category, we have some of the earlier editions such as FIFA 99, 02 and 04. FIFA 99 introduced us to the European Dream League, with the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool and somehow even Rangers and Rosenborg. Whilst FIFA 2002 was the first time we actually had to control the strength of our passes, rather than just pressing A and hoping for the best. A couple of later titles made it into this category, FIFA 11 and 15. FIFA 11 introduced us to the modern-day Career Mode, rather than the "Manager Mode" used by previous titles, and FIFA 15 was the first time we saw all 20 official Premier League stadiums added into the game.

GOOD: FIFA 98, FIFA 2005, FIFA 06, FIFA 08, FIFA 09, FIFA 18

The good category includes the earliest game on the list FIFA 98. This special version of FIFA included the 'Road to World Cup' mode, introducing all 172 FIFA-registered national teams. It was also the first edition to introduce an officially licensed soundtrack with popular music from the era, such as Blur. FIFA 05 introduced us to independent physics of the football itself, meaning players now had to worry about factors such as deflections and ricochets. FIFA 18 is the newest title in the good category and was the first to feature 'Ultimate Team ICONS' on all systems. Alongside the Icons were new skill moves including the famous 'Cruyff Turn'. It was also the first title to include the 'Quick Subs' feature, allowing us to make substitutes without having to pause the game.

AVERAGE: FIFA 2000, FIFA 2001, FIFA 2003

The average category includes three of the four games released between 2000-2003. FIFA 2000 received mixed reviews, even with a brand new engine, the graphics were described as 'cartoonish' and the gameplay 'shallow'. FIFA 2001 was the first time players were able to play online, a revolutionary feature, however, the overall improvement from FIFA 2000 was underwhelming. FIFA 2003 introduced the 'freestyle control' system, but it still felt like it needed to be refined as it was awkward to use at times.

TRASH: FIFA 16, FIFA 19, FIFA 20, FIFA 21

The first thing to notice about this, possibly harshly titled, 'trash' category, is that all of the games are modern editions and include the last three consecutive years. FIFA 19 introduced us to 'timed finishing', an aspect of the game that was meant to expand the skill gap between players but in reality, did the opposite. Timed finishing allowed players to score unrealistic goals with ease, much to the annoyance of online players. FIFA 20 still included many of the problems from FIFA 19, but somehow managed to make things even worse. Ultimate Team had often been accused of being a cash-grab by EA Sports, but this year had players claiming it was harder than ever to create a worthwhile team without spending real money. The current edition (FIFA 21) provided very few changes from the previous year, leaving people underwhelmed. No headline-grabbing changes were made to the game, only small tweaks and a lack of new features or game modes.

