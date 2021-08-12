Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs ready move for set piece specialist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham are preparing a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Ward-Prowse?

The Saints skipper is a wanted man this summer. Aston Villa saw a £25m bid for Ward-Prowse rejected last month, and The Telegraph mention the Birmingham-based club as keen suitors once again.

However, Mike McGrath's report also claims that Tottenham are preparing a move for the England international and will look to make it following the Premier League's first gameweek this weekend.

Is Ward-Prowse a long-term Tottenham target?

It would appear so.

It's alleged that Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign Ward-Prowse during his time as Spurs boss, which is no surprise considering the Argentine managed the midfielder at Southampton.

Although Tottenham have passed through a new permanent and interim manager since, Jose Mourinho and Ryan Mason respectively, The Telegraph's report claims he's still highly-rated by the north London club.

What is Ward-Prowse's greatest strength?

When it comes to open play, Ward-Prowse is a solid midfielder if somewhat unspectacular at times.

He's energetic but disciplined and certainly over the last few seasons has developed an impressive hunger to win the ball. In his first top flight campaign he averaged 0.6 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per match, compared to 2 and 1.1 respectively last term.

Ward-Prowse is pretty durable as well, having started every game over the last two seasons, but his greatest quality is undoubtedly his set piece delivery.



No player provided more Premier League assists from corners than him last season with four, while he was also joint-top for free kick assists with three. He directly netted four free kick goals as well - another chart-topping return in the English top flight.

What impact could Ward-Prowse have at Tottenham?

There are a number of issues for new manager Nuno Santo and recently appointed sporting director Fabio Paratici to resolve at Tottenham after finishing a disappointing seventh last season, particularly at the back with Spurs conceding as many goals as Brighton and Aston Villa.

But one of Spurs' lesser discussed flaws from last term was their lack of potency from dead ball situations. Only four clubs actually scored less set piece goals than Spurs in 2020/21 and two of those - Sheffield United and Fulham - ended up being relegated.

It's clearly a missing weapon in Tottenham's armoury right now, and in that sense Ward-Prowse could very much bring something new and lacking to Spurs' starting XI.

This will be a tough transfer window for Paratici to get everything right, but landing Ward-Prowse would immediately fix an underlying problem for Nuno.

