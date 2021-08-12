Leicester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano gives latest on Yannik Vestergaard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton defender Yannik Vestergaard is in Leicester to complete a summer transfer to the King Power Stadium this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yannick Vestergaard?

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Vestergaard's future has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer.

Last month he was being mooted as a target for Tottenham's new sporting director Fabio Paratici, however it now appears that Leicester are set to seal a move for the Danish international instead.

Reports of a £15m bid being accepted by Southampton surfaced on Wednesday and it has now been confirmed by Brendan Rodgers that the defender is in Leicester to complete a move.

Romano has covered the update from Rodgers while providing some extra detail to the looming transfer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Vestergaard's move to Leicester?

Romano claims that Leicester have already agreed personal terms with Vestergaard, who has signed a contract with Saturday's Community Shield winners.

However, whereas Rodgers erred on the side of caution in insisting "nothing has been finalised", Romano has claimed that the paperwork for the deal will be completed this afternoon.

Tweeting to his followers, the transfer journalist said: "Jannik Vestergaard is in Leicester to complete his move as new #LCFC centre back. Done deal confirmed - paperworks to be signed today afternoon between the two clubs."

"Contract has been signed after personal terms agreed. Here-we-go."

Why are Leicester signing Vestergaard?

Rodgers has explained that Leicester are looking to sign Vestergaard because they're light on bodies at the heart of defence.

The Foxes do in fact have four options there - Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana and Filip Benkovic. However, Benkovic spent last season out on loan and has only ever made two competitive appearances for Leicester.

Rodgers has also lost Christian Fuchs and Wes Morgan from last season's squad, with the former moving to the United States and the latter retiring.

What does Vestergaard offer Leicester?

In addition to filling a gap in the squad and being available at relatively modest cost due to his contract situation, Vestergaard ticks a few key boxes.



First and foremost, he's already a Premier League proven player with three campaigns for Southampton under his belt.

He's also a dominant force in the air, averaging the tenth-most successful aerial duels per game of any Premier League centre-half last season.

The 29-year-old is solid on the ball as well with an average of 3.6 accurate long-balls per outing in the Premier League for 2020/21.

