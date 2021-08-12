David Haye vs Joe Fournier: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Venue, Card And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye has announced huge news as he has agreed to a comeback fight against Joe Fournier - and we have all the details you need to know about the fight.

Sadly for fans of Haye, this is just a one-off return bout and it is not him restarting his career in the world of boxing.



This will be his first fight in three years, so he will have to make sure he puts in a lot of training so that he is ready for a professional fight against Fournier.

Here is everything you need to know about David Haye vs Joe Fournier:

Date

The fight has been confirmed on the undercard of Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort, which will be happening on September 11th 2021.

Venue

The fight will be in the United States of America, with the two fighting at the Los Angeles Staples Center

Card

The two are on the undercard of the Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort fight, and for now these are the only two fights to be announced.



When all the fights are released, we will update this page.



Main Event:



Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort



Undercard:

David Haye vs Joe Fournie

Odds

Some betting markets have already created odds for the fight.



The current odds are seeing Haye as the favourite, and they think he will win the fight easily.



If you bet on Haye to win, you are most likely to get odds around 1/16 or 1/14, meanwhile Fournier to win would get you a healthy profit as he is currently priced at 8/1.



A draw between the two seems unlikely as the odds are placed at 18/1.

Tickets

There are currently no tickets available for the fight, but if this changes, we will update this page to let you know.

Stats

Haye has had an illustrious career and will hopefully be adding another win to his stats, while Fournier has the chance to shock the world with an upset.

David Haye Boxing Record:



Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4



Joe Fournier Boxing Record:



Total fights: 10

Wins: 9

Wins by KO: 9

Losses: 0

No contests: 1



No doubt many will be over the moon to hear Haye is coming out of retirement and fans will be hoping that he returns with a victory.



