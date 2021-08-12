Tokyo Olympics: Ruby Tui reacts hilariously to Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart watching haka

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020 Olympics were a huge stage for female athletes to put themselves in the spotlight and show the world how talented they are.

In Tokyo, history was made several times by women performing at their absolute best in their respective sports. Great Britain's Sky Brown for example was crowned her nation's youngest ever Olympic medallist, while Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand set a landmark by becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete in a different gender catergory to which they were born at the Games.

Hubbard wasn't the only New Zealander to turn heads in Japan, though.

The NZ women's rugby team saw off the whole competition to win the rugby sevens final, defeating France 26-12. As a result, they earned their country's first ever Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Not only did the Black Ferns make history, but they seem to have acquired two unlikely new fans along the way.

Snoop Dogg and comedian Kevin Hart have gone viral in a TikTok video posted by New Zealand prop Ruby Tui. The two stars are seen watching Tui and the rest of the Ferns perform the haka during their Olympic highlights on NBC.

Tui is starstruck by the fact Hart and Snoop Dogg are marvelling at their haka performance.

"What?! I will never get over this," the Wellington-born rugby star said. "Snoop Dogg watched us!"

The rapper watched New Zealand perform the dance and commented: "This ritual right here is hundreds and hundreds of years old."

As Hart watched alongside him, he described the routine as "powerful", to which Tui looked both ecstatic and proud over.

Snoop Dogg then reflected on a time he was greeted at the airport in New Zealand by people "with masks and tattoos" who were "pulling out swords" as they danced.

New Zealand's gold medal win in Tokyo adds to their many achievements in rugby. The Black Ferns have won five of the last six Rugby World Cups and they boast an 87 percent winning record in test match rugby.

