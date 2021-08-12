David Haye vs Joe Fournier: What date is the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye has announced a shock return to the world of boxing after three years and will be facing Joe Fournier - but when will they meet?

This is very exciting times for boxing fans and many will be wanting to go see Haye make his return.

No doubt many will see Haye as the favourite, and there will be a lot of pressure on him to win the bout, despite his lengthy absence from the ring.

It will definitely be an entertaining fight with Fournier undefeated in his 10 bouts; hopefully we will see some big blows on the night.

David Haye vs Joe Fournier Fight Date

The date is already set, and the two will be fighting on the 11th September as one of the undercard fights for the event.

For many, this news over the last 24 hours was definitely surprising, and it probably would have been even more surprising to hear that the two would be on the undercard of the Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort fight.

This is very exciting as it means there is just under a month until Haye and Fournier enter the ring.

Haye will have to be putting in a lot of training to make sure he gets back to full fitness and he might be a little rusty, so Fournier should feel like he has a chance.

The two will be fighting as light heavyweights and therefore we should see some real big blows on the night.

With these two boxers fighting, as well as De La Hoya vs Belfort, boxing fans who do wish to go and watch live will surely be treated to a great night of fighting.

It is good that we already have a date for the fight, so now all there is to do is excitedly wait for the event and keep an eye out for any training videos that do surface over the next few weeks.

