Back 4 Blood Beta: PC patch size leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back 4 Blood will be released in the near future and new details are beginning to emerge for PC players.

A vast number of players in the gaming community giving up their free time to take part in Warner Bros. Games' all-important beta test period - which is set to run until 16th August.

While the developers are ensuring that Back 4 Blood runs as smooth as possible, they will inevitably be keeping some secrets up their sleeve until the autumn release date.

However, this hasn't stopped Warner Bros from making changes during the testing period itself, which is something that we haven't seen from major titles.

Despite this, PC players could be in line to receive exactly that in the coming hours or days.

Read more: Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Back 4 Blood Beta Patch

According to u/tradeltadell on Reddit, there is a new patch available for the Back 4 Blood Beta that is 569 MB, although it is not known at this stage what the notes suggest.

As he mentions in his post, Warner Bros may have made a few adaptations based on the community feedback so far, which could suggest that more patches could be added to the PC before the beta test draws to a closed.

We expect to find out in the next few days what changes in relation to stability and bugs have been made.

Back 4 Blood will be released on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News