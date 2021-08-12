Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This is the moment that Reece James went wild as he celebrated Kepa Arrizabalaga's textbook save against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday night.

Incredible footage of James celebrating in front of opposition fans has gone viral and Chelsea fans are loving it.

The video posted online by Twitter users @LondonIsBluePodcast and @CarefreeLewisG shows James running halfway down the length of the pitch to congratulate Arrizabalaga followed by his cheeky taunts in front of the opposition fans.

James may not have actually touched the ball the entire game, but that didn't stop him from gleefully rubbing it in their heartbroken faces.

The 21-year-old screams, shouts and cheers to the jeers of a good few hundred rather angry Spanish supporters.

The clip also shows the England international stopping only to kiss the badge of his boyhood club before re-joining the rest of his teammates on their victory lap around Windsor Park.

As one fan so eloquently put it, 'Reece James is an absolute sh*thouse'. Frankly, we couldn't have put it better ourselves if we tried.

Twitter user @Dredre0705 wrote in reply: "Right in front of their fans, the boy is going to the very top."

While @GScarabocchio also wrote: "Look what it means", followed by a blue heart emoji.

And a third fan added: "That’s my right back."

Speaking to the media, Thomas Tuchel confirmed after the game that the substitution was not due to injury or a poor performance from Edouard Mendy, but that it was pre-agreed that the Senegal international would start the game and Arrizabalaga is better at saving penalties.

"It was not spontaneous," he told BT Sport. "We talked about it with the goalkeepers when we came and had the first cup game against Barnsley.

"So we had some statistics, we were well prepared, that Kepa is the best in percentage in saving penalties.

"The analysis guys and the goalkeeping coaches showed me, introduced me to the data, then we spoke with the players, that this can happen when we play in a knockout game, and since then they know.

"It's fantastic how Eddy accepts it. It's fantastic how this talk went before the cup game in Barnsley. Since then they know.

"Of course we needed to do what's good for the team. It was necessary. I'm happy that it worked.

"There is proof that Kepa is better at this discipline. These guys are true team players. I am happy for Kepa and happy for Eddy, to have a goalkeeper like this, to not show the pride to not step off the field, and is happy to do it for the team, to take one for the team. It's top."

