In case you hadn't heard, Lionel Messi is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

The French club completed arguably the biggest transfer in history this week and the footballing world is still coming to terms with the fact that the Argentine is no longer a Barcelona player.

But the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has now parted ways with the Catalan club and he completed his very first training session with PSG on Thursday.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the 34-year-old arrived almost two hours early in order to familiarise himself with his new surroundings and speak with the team's coaching staff.

Unsurprisingly, PSG's media team have posted footage of Messi's first training session in Paris and at one point in the video clip, he shares a hug with former El Clasico rival Sergio Ramos.

The two superstars famously clashed during many instalments of club football's biggest fixture, so seeing them together and smiling is a tad strange - to say the least.

Take a look at the footage here...

Video: Messi & Ramos in PSG training

That just looks weird, doesn't it?

Messi wearing a PSG jersey was bad enough for some football fans, but seeing him having a laugh with Ramos is a totally different kettle of fish.

We'll just have to try and get used to it...

Pretty soon after Messi's signing was made official, footage emerged of a phone call between the Argentine and Ramos, which you can check out below.

Video: Messi & Ramos' phone call

It's very obvious that absolutely no animosity exists between the pair, which certainly bodes well for PSG.

When speaking to TNT Sports last month, Ramos made it clear that he would love to play alongside Messi.

The former Real Madrid captain said: "I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world.

"I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team."

The onus will now be on Messi and Ramos to help secure the Champions League trophy for PSG and if they are unable to do so, they will be viewed as failures by most football fans.

