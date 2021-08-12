David Haye vs Joe Fournier: Where can I watch the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Haye will be making the second comeback of his career as he comes out of retirement to face Joe Fournier in a heavyweight contest.

However, it is not the return that some of you may have had in mind, as it is in fact just a one-off bout that the London-born boxer will take part in.

Haye is a former two-weight world champion, having reached the pinnacle of boxing at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. However, he was unable to topple Tony Bellew and, as a result, retired from the sport for the second time.

A boozy night in Mykonos between the two friends with Fournier offering his friend out, ended in a serious fight being arranged - where Haye admitted that he "laughed" and "assumed it was just the tequila talking" (cited by Metro).

Where can I watch the fight?

At this time, details have not been revealed in relation to where fans of Haye can watch the fight.

With the bout taking place in the United States, more specifically the Los Angeles Staples Center on Saturday 11th September 2001, it will mean that fight fans will have to get up during the early hours of Sunday morning to watch this one.

That being said, Haye is on the undercard for Oscar de la Hoya and his bout with Vitor Belfort, which means that it might be as late as usual.

However, fear not! We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available in due course - so stay tuned!

