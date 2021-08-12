Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On August 12th, 2003, Manchester United signed a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon for around £12 million.

At the time, it was a transfer viewed with a bit of scepticism, but it proved to be one of the greatest ever transfers pulled off by a Premier League club.

In his six years at Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored 118 goals, assisted his teammates on 69 occasions and won nine trophies.

Oh and he was also the last player from an English team to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award, Ronaldo achieving the feat in 2008 after helping guide United to a Premier League and Champions League double.

The now 36-year-old's stint with the Red Devils really is the stuff of legend and he netted arguably the greatest goal of his illustrious career while wearing the iconic red jersey.

We are, of course, talking about Ronaldo's incredible long-range strike versus FC Porto in the Champions League, a goal which won the inaugural FIFA Puskas Award in 2009.

Arsenal's Transfer SHAMBLES | Football Terrace

The Portugal international took aim from around 40 yards from goal and his ridiculously powerful effort - which reached a top speed of around 64 mph - flew into the top corner.

It's a goal that still has the ability to leave you open-mouthed and back in February before Ronaldo took on Porto again with Juventus, his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand analysed the memorable strike on BT Sport.

Footage of the Englishman breaking down the long-range stunner in the studio is a joy to watch and you can check it out below.

Video: Ferdinand breaks down Ronaldo's stunner vs Porto

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

During the brilliant analysis of the goal, Ferdinand reveals that he was begging Ronaldo not to shoot from such a long way out.

Thankfully, the global icon opted not to pass the ball and instead produced a masterpiece inside the Estadio do Dragao.

After the game against Porto in 2009, Ronaldo labelled his famous goal as the best of his career and even stated that he would buy it on DVD.

"It is the best goal I have scored," the United legend said. "It was a fantastic strike and I can't wait to see it again on DVD. I am very happy with it."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Who wouldn't want to watch a moment of their own magnificence like that over and over again, eh?

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News