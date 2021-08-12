Bianca Belair says "inspiring" Simone Biles sent important message at Tokyo Olympics

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Simone Biles became one of the biggest talking points of the 2020 Olympics after she bravely admitted on national television she was struggling with her mental health.

The four-time gold medallist pulled out of the artistic gymnastics team final and was honest from the start about the reason why.

Fortunately for Biles, she found the strength to return to the action and win bronze in the balance beam final.

The 24-year-old inspired so many supporters and athletes alike as she, perhaps unknowingly, chipped away at the stigma surrounding mental health.

WWE star Bianca Belair is just one individual who has found Biles's relatable.

"Simone Biles is so inspiring on what she did especially in such a big stage and she allowed herself to be vulnerable and put her mental health before her physical abilities," the SmackDown champion said in an interview with ViBe & Wrestling.

Belair went on to reflect on her own experiences with mental health issues, admitting she was "struggling so much mentally with depression, anxiety, eating disorders" while she was at college.

After Biles pulled out of the team all-around final in Tokyo, she further withdrew from the individual all-around, vault, floor, and uneven bars events in order to focus on her wellbeing.

Her decisions were met by an outpouring of support both inside the Olympic bubble and online. Team GB bronze medallist and fellow gymnast Alice Kinsella recently told GiveMeSport Women how inspired she was by Biles' honest at the Games and said she feels she has "inspired the next generation" to put their mental health first.

"Simone Biles inspired me with all she did and any athlete can relate to her and she’s gonna help every athlete in all sports across the board," Belair added.

News Now - Sport News