WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have revealed that they're expecting their first child.

The couple has been part of the NXT brand for many years, working alongside one another recently as part of NXT stable, The Way.

This morning, Gargano took to social media to confirm that he and his wife LeRae were pregnant and expecting.

The former NXT Champion also confirmed that LeRae will give birth in February 2022 whilst also sharing a recent ultrasound.

He wrote: “The secret’s out! Our team is getting a little bigger..The best is on the way! [baby emoji] [heart emoji] @CandiceLeRae."

LeRae was part of this week's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, appearing in segments around the love story between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will now be out of the ring until at least the middle of 2022 if she decides to return at all following her maternity leave.

LaRae on Maternity Leave

Fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is currently away on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child back in December 2020.

Lynch and her partner Seth Rollins confirmed in December that the baby was named Roux, and since then, Lynch has been posting teasers on social media about her eventual return to the ring.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion is now reportedly going to make her return to the squared circle after Labor Day, over a year after she had to relinquish the Raw Women's title to Asuka.

Many congratulations to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on the fantastic news!

