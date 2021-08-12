Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds set to make call on 21-year-old's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After suffering an agonising defeat at the hands of Coventry City last weekend, Nottingham Forest will be determined to bounce back on Saturday when they face AFC Bournemouth in the Championship.

Despite taking the lead in their clash with the Sky Blues, second-half strikes from Viktor Gyokeres and Kyle McFadzean sealed all three points for Mark Robins' side at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Having avoided a shock yesterday by beating Bradford City 2-1 in the League Cup, it will be interesting to see whether any of the players who featured in this particular clash are given the chance to prove themselves in the second-tier against the Cherries.

Hughton opted to make a host of changes for Forest's meeting with the Bantams as he named a youthful side.

One of the players who appeared in this showdown for the Reds was centre-back Baba Fernandes.

The six-foot two-inch defender joined Forest's youth set-up last year following a spell with Vitoria de Setubal.

In what was his debut for the Reds, Fernandes showed some glimpses of promise before being substituted in the 69th minute.

After witnessing the defender's performance against Bradford, it is understood that Forest are now set to make a call on his immediate future.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are reportedly considering sanctioning a loan move for Fernandes before the transfer window closes.

When you consider that Forest are currently able to call upon the services of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh, Fernandes could find it difficult to force his way into the club's starting eleven for their Championship fixtures this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas the Reds have yet to make a final decision regarding Fernandes, it could be argued that a temporary exit may end up benefitting both parties.

By joining a team who are willing to give him the chance to play regular first-team football, the defender could make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to the City Ground as a much more accomplished player.

Providing that Fernandes' talent is nurtured by a potential suitor, there is every chance that he could emerge as a key player for Forest in the not too distant future.

Although the defender is likely to be a mainstay in the Reds' starting eleven at Under-23 level if he stays at the club, a move to a side in a lower division could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

