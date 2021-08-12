Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls looking to seal fresh internal agreement with ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to secure their first victory of the 2021/22 campaign this weekend when they face Doncaster Rovers.

The Owls produced a spirited performance last Saturday to secure a point in their clash with Charlton Athletic.

Having decided to completely overhaul the club's squad this summer following Wednesday's relegation to League One, manager Darren Moore's main aim will be to bring a feel good factor back to Hillsborough in the coming months.

Ahead of the club's clash showdown with Doncaster, the Owls boss has managed to convince Josh Windass to extend his stay.

The attacking midfielder, who was the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation earlier this year, signed a new contract on Monday which will keep him in South Yorkshire until 2023.

Not content with this particular breakthrough, Moore is now looking to secure an internal agreement with another player.

According to The Sheffield Star, Wednesday are reportedly hoping to extend Dominic Iorfa's stay by tying him down to a new deal.

Whilst it is understood that the Owls are in no rush when it comes to this particular situation, fresh terms between the two parties could be agreed in the coming weeks if the 26-year-old is willing to negotiate.

The centre-back was limited to just 10 appearances in the Championship last season as he missed a considerable chunk of action due to an Achilles injury.

Having now recovered from this issue, Iorfa has managed to produce two encouraging displays for the Owls in their meetings with Huddersfield Town and Charlton this month.

Wednesday are yet to concede a goal during the current campaign and will be looking to maintain this record on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Iorfa has made a positive start to the new term, it is hardly a surprise that Wednesday are looking to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

By convincing the defender to sign an improved deal, the Owls will unquestionably improve their chances of fending off any potential interest from elsewhere.

Particularly impressive during the club's draw with Charlton, Iorfa managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.28 as he made three tackles and won six aerial duels.

Providing that the centre-back is able to maintain his consistency at this level, he could go on to become a key figure for an Owls side who will be determined to secure an immediate return to the Championship next year.

