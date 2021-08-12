Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City's plans for new bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are preparing a new bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Just as the 2020/21 season drew to a close, news emerged of Kane informing Tottenham that he wants to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

From then on, his future has understandably been the subject of constant speculation. Manchester City reportedly lodged a bid worth at least £100m back in June, however it appeared to fall on deaf ears in North London.

More recently, Kane has failed to report to training, while the latest claims from Fabrizio Romano state Manchester City are lining up a renewed bid for the England skipper which they will table if Tottenham change their stance on his future.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Tweeting to his followers on Thursday, Romano revealed that the Premier League champions haven't given up on signing Kane and are now working on an improved bid to land last season's Golden Boot winner.

He claims City are preparing a bid worth €150m (£127m), however they appear to only be putting a new offer in place so that they can move for Kane if Tottenham decide they are open to cashing in on the 28-year-old.

What is Tottenham's stance on Kane?

While some outlets have claimed Tottenham are prepared to let Kane join a rival Premier League club for a record-breaking £160m fee, the likes of The Independent and Football.London's Alasdair Gold have reported that Spurs have no intention of selling their talismanic attacker.

That hardly comes as a surprise. While Kane may be more than ready to move on, his contract doesn't actually expire for another three years, so Spurs are under no pressing obligation to cash in right now.

Likewise, considering Tottenham finished seventh in 2020/21, it must be worrying to Daniel Levy to consider where Spurs could end up this term without last season's Premier League top scorer.

What could make Tottenham's stance change?

It does seem that, quite simply, Kane will need to force a move if he wants to join City this summer. He's already failed to report to training, while he publicly hinted at a desire to leave during a controversial interview with Gary Neville at the start of the summer.

The next step would seemingly be to go on strike and essentially refuse to play, but it remains to be seen whether Kane would push things that far - or whether Tottenham would even decide to sell as a consequence.

While there's little point in keeping an unhappy player who could bring in £127m, Spurs can't be seen as pushovers either.

