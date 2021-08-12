Arsenal quiz: Did these 12 past & present Gunners stars score on their Premier League debuts?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal will be looking to learn from the mistakes that they made during the previous campaign when they kick-off the new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford tomorrow evening.

The Gunners missed out on a place in Europe earlier this year as they were forced to settle for an eighth-place finish in the top-flight standings.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has decided to respond to this disappointment by adding several fresh faces to his squad during the summer transfer window.

After opting to splash the cash on Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Spaniard managed to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to part ways with Ben White for a fee believed to be in the region of £50m.

This particular trio will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Arsenal's biggest stars by making a positive impression on their debuts.

Although it would be somewhat of a shock if these aforementioned players mark their first appearances for the Gunners with a goal, stranger things have happened in football.

Indeed, Arsenal defender Gabriel made an immediate impact last season as he unexpectedly netted a header in their clash with Fulham.

Ahead of Friday's showdown with Brentford, we have decided to test out your Gunners knowledge in our latest quiz.

Did these 12 past & present Arsenal stars score on their Premier League debuts for the club?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

