Manchester United Transfer News: Big decision made on Amad Traore's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have made a decision on Amad Traore, Manchester Evening News reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amad?

The report discloses that the Old Trafford club are expected to let the Ivory Coast attacker leave the club on a temporary basis so that he can get some regular playing time.

The 19-year-old officially joined Manchester United in a £37m move from Atalanta in the January transfer window.

Why are United open to letting Amad leave on loan?

The report reveals that United are open to a loan move for the teenager as the recent signing of Jadon Sancho means that Amad's chances of featuring in the first-team this season on a regular basis have reduced.

Enter Giveaway

How did Amad perform for Manchester United last season?

Amad, who recently played four times for the Ivory Coast at the Olympic games, didn't feature that often for United last season, as he settled into life at Old Trafford.

He made eight first-team appearances. His only first-team start came against Leicester City, where he provided the assist to Mason Greenwood's goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Amad has been doing well in the Premier League 2, however.

In three games, he has contributed four goals and three assists. There is a step-up in quality between the Premier League and Premier League 2, but it is a promising sign for the player that he has been able to comfortably flourish against lesser opposition.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

Does Amad have a future at Manchester United?

Amad likely does still have a big future at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club paid a lot of money for the starlet, and they will want him to have a successful career in Manchester. His contract runs until 2025, so United likely see Amad as a long-term project.

With his chances of regular first-team football slim for the time being, it seems like a smart move to let the player go on loan to get more game-time under his belt. Transfermarkt shows that United not only have Sancho who plays in Amad's position, but Mason Greenwood as well.

No doubt Solskjaer and the rest of the United staff will be keeping a close watch on Amad to see how he performs out on loan. It could be the making of his Manchester United career.

Having a young player who seems to have bags of potential sitting on the bench for a season would be a waste of time, which is why a loan move looks like the best option for both Amad and the club.

News Now - Sport News