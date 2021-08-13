Raphaël Varane signs for Manchester United!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have completed the signing of former Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane with the announcement expected later today.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has only one year left on his contract and Real are open to letting him leave this summer for a fee rather than on a free transfer next year. Talks have been held over the last week and the €50m (£42.7m) fee has now been agreed with a medical planned in the coming days.

Varane, who will sign a four-year contract with an option for another 12 months at United, left Lens in 2011 and has helped to bring several trophies to the Bernabéu, including four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles. He has played 79 times for France and was part of the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

