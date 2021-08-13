Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Throughout the course of a year, a player's market value is at risk of decreasing.

Age is usually the key factor in this regard, although poor form out on the pitch or a prolonged spell on the sidelines can both play a significant role as well.

The year of 2021 has seen a high number of big-name players' values decrease, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all featuring in the top 25.

There are also a few younger footballers on the list, most notably Joao Felix and Ansu Fati.

But which player's value has decreased the most since January 1st over on Transfermarkt? Well, you can find out the answer to that very question below.

Let's begin...

25. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) | -£16.20m

Market value: £27.00m

Percentage decrease: 37.5%

24. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) | -£18.00m

Market value: £18.00m

Percentage decrease: 50%

23. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) | -£18.00m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage decrease: 33.3%

22. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) | -£18.00m

Market value: £45.00m

Percentage decrease: 28.6%

21. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) | -£18.00m

Market value: £54.00m

Percentage decrease: 25%

20. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) | -£18.00m

Market value: £54.00m

Percentage decrease: 25%

19. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) | -£18.00m

Market value: £54.00m

Percentage decrease: 25%

18. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) | -£18.00m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage decrease: 22.2%

17. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) | -£18.00m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage decrease: 22.2%

16. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) | -£18.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage decrease: 20%

15. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) | -£18.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage decrease: 20%

14. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) | -£18.00m

Market value: £81.00m

Percentage decrease: 18.2%

13. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) | -£18.00m

Market value: £90.00m

Percentage decrease: 16.7%

12. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) | -£18.00m

Market value: £90.00m

Percentage decrease: 16.7%

11. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) | -£18.00m

Market value: £144.00m

Percentage decrease: 11.1%

10. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) | -£19.80m

Market value: £45.00m

Percentage decrease: 30.6%

9. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) | -£22.50m

Market value: £22.50m

Percentage decrease: 50%

8. Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) | -£22.50m

Market value: £22.50m

Percentage decrease: 50%

7. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) | -£22.50m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage decrease: 31.3%

6. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) | -£25.20m

Market value: £90.00m

Percentage decrease: 21.9%

5. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) | -£27.00m

Market value: £18.00m

Percentage decrease: 60%

4. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) | -£27.00m

Market value: £27.00m

Percentage decrease: 50%

3. Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) | -£27.00m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage decrease: 42.9%

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) | -£31.50m

Market value: £67.50m

Percentage decrease: 31.8%

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) | -£31.50m

Market value: £76.50m

Percentage decrease: 29.2%

Both Mane and Alexander-Arnold have seen their values decrease by £31.50m in the space of around eight months.

The pair are two of seven Liverpool players in the 25-man list above, making the Reds the unfortunate team with the most representatives.

That's sadly the price you pay for going from Premier League title winners to scrapping for Champions League football...

