Celtic Transfer News: Ange Postecoglou closing in on another Hoops signing

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Legia Warsaw right-back Josep Juranovic, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Josep Juranovic?

The report discloses that Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is closing in on the Croatian international, who has been told by the Polish side that he can leave in the current transfer window after they failed to reach the Champions League group stages.

The report values the 25-year-old at £3m and states that the Bhoys have moved for the player as previous right-back targets Aurelio Buta and George Baldock are too expensive.

How did Juranvoic perform last season?

Juranovic made 32 appearances in all competitions for Legia last season, scoring one goal and contributing eight assists, which is a more than decent total for a defender.

WhoScored shows that only one Celtic player contributed more assists in the league last season - Ryan Christie with nine. If Juranovic joins the Hoops perhaps it will be for his attacking influence just as much as his defensive play.

What about Anthony Ralston?

One player who would be affected by the potential signing of Juranovic is current Hoops right-back Anthony Ralston. Ralston's career at Celtic looked to be coming to an end not long ago after he made just one first-team appearance last season.

This season is a completely different story. Ralston has been given a chance by Ange Postecoglou, and he has grasped the opportunity. He has started every Celtic game so far this season, and has scored two goals.

Should Juranovic join Celtic, then perhaps Ralston will see the challenge as one he is more than capable of taking on. At the moment Ralston is deservedly Celtic's first choice right-back, and that shouldn't change unless he gets injured or turns in a few bad performances.

Do Celtic need to sign a left-back?

Whilst Celtic are looking for a right-back to provide competition for Ralston, the left-back area is one that also could do with some recruitment.

Transfermarkt shows that Celtic currently have three left-backs in the squad - Greg Taylor, Boli Bolingoli and Adam Montgomery. Of those three, Taylor is the only one that has started for the Hoops this season.

Bolingoli hasn't featured at all, whilst Montgomery, who has one first-team start for Celtic, has made two substitute appearances.

Bolingoli's lack of appearances and Montgomery's lack of experience suggests that Taylor is a virtually undisputed first-choice, and perhaps Celtic could do with bringing in a player to provide competition to the former Kilmarnock man.

That might not happen until Bolingoli or Montgomery leave, either on loan or permanently, as having four left-backs in the squad is probably too many.

But Celtic should not be neglecting the left-back area and hopefully Postecoglou will look to address the position before the transfer window closes.

