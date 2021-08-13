Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ian Garry is arguably the biggest prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred, Neil Seery and so many others before him, the former Cage Warriors welterweight champion has swapped the Emerald Isle for the Land of Opportunity.

Garry, 23, continued his unbeaten streak as he defeated Jack Grant by unanimous decision to become the CWFC welterweight champion.

The UFC's newest recruit sits down in front of his laptop with his most prized possession proudly on display behind him, just over his shoulder to the left of the picture.

Sporting a nasty-looking cut just below his right eye, Garry leans closer to the webcam, and admires his reflection in the laptop screen.

"I didn't think I could get much better-looking," he says with a grin. "And then I got this scar, and yeah, it appears that I was finally wrong about something. I think I look ten times better with this scar!"

Reflecting on the fight with one of England's toughest operators, Garry exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I didn't finish the fight because I was able to hit him so easily.

"I was too fast for him. He couldn't hit me back. My reactions are too fast.

"But the fact it went five rounds, that it went the distance, it was very satisfying for me because it was like, 'Right, 25 minutes of fighting'. I needed that experience.

"I was fresh at the end of the 25 minutes, maybe not five, but I could have gone another few rounds.

"Everyone was talking him up as a world-class grappler; I out-grappled him. Everyone was talking about his insane amount of pressure; every time he walked forward, I punched him in the face.

"How many times did he actually hit me? I'd say maybe five in 25 minutes, so once a round. It was a domination from start to finish and I honestly had the best time."

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

And the Irish MMA fighter seemingly has one fighter in his mind whom he would love to test his 7-0 record against.

"This is the issue; I'd love to fight Mike Perry, because everybody knows who Mike Perry is," the 23-year-old added. "Everybody knows Mike Perry's game, right?

"He's gone a bit mad over the last year or two, I don't know what's going on with the guy, but like, he'd be someone that would absolutely be like, 'Nah, I'll kill that kid', do you know what I mean? I mean, I'd like to see him try.

"Everybody knows who he is, everybody knows that he's a good, solid fighter, it's not an easy fight by any stretch of the imagination, and he goes in there and looks to bang.

"I'd just like to go in there and solidify myself as like, a name, on the first day, I'm going to go in there, Mike Perry, alright, everybody knows I'm going to knock him out, I'm going to stop him, and everybody is going to say, 'Right, this kid is legit'.

"Same thing. Statements. Every performance is a statement, so yeah, the bigger the names, the bigger the statements."

His performance against Grant, where Garry took the fight to the former title challenger and comfortably beat him at his own game, left him feeling happy with the result but not completely satisfied.

Ever the perfectionist, the 23-year-old is always looking for ways to finetune his skills.

"I have a massive ego, right, we know this," Garry explained. "But for me when it comes to fighting it makes sense.

"If I'm fighting Demian Maia, I want to be able to out-grapple Demian Maia, I want to be able to out-strike 'Wonderboy', the list goes on, you get what I mean?

"I want to be able to beat guys at their best because I never want to walk into a fight thinking I have to be careful of this aspect of their game.

"Of course I'll always have to worry about the strongest aspect of their game but I never want to be in a position where I'm thinking, 'His strength is so much better than mine'.

"I want to be able to go in there and do exactly whatever I want against anyone in any fight whenever I feel like it."

The Future is here, ladies and gentlemen, and he's here to stay, whether you like it or not.

Read more: Ian Garry exclusive: Conor McGregor is 'the biggest star there's ever been in the sport'

News Now - Sport News