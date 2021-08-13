FIFA 22 Ones to Watch: Players announced so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is almost here and Ones to Watch will be making a return in this year's Ultimate Team game mode.

There is no doubting how popular this fully customisable option has become. Not only can gamers create their own club, but fill their squad with plenty of star-studded names equipped with some mouth-watering personal statistics.

EA have already announced a host of changes to FUT this year, including the option to customise your stadium, unique ways to win rewards and much more.

As expected, Ones to Watch will be making a return to the high-grossing game mode, where players are included that have made big summer moves and are given boosted stats in comparison to their normal cards.

Here is everything that we know so far regarding OTW cards for this year's game:

FIFA 22 Ones to Watch

At this moment in time, it has yet to be confirmed which players will feature in FIFA 22's One to Watch cards this year.

While many eye-catching transfers across Europe have taken place - don't be surprised to see a couple of Paris Saint-Germain players featured after making people sit up and take notice with their transfer dealings.

That being said, we will list all players featured in OTW once EA make them available in the near future - so stay tuned!

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

