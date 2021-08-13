Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is the heavy favourite to land the 2021 Ballon d’Or in December but there’s no doubt that N’Golo Kante has every chance of a podium spot.

The French midfielder continues to add to his individual trophy cabinet, helping Chelsea land the European Super Cup on Wednesday.

He’s now helped himself to Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, a Champions League, a Europa League, a Super Cup and a World Cup.

What’s more, he’s been instrumental in all of those victories.

Surely he’s established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

In fact, one fan on Twitter went much further than that and claimed the loveable character is ‘one of the top five central midfielders of all time.’

But it was a tweet that rubbed journalist, Muhammad Butt, up the wrong way.

Not only did he disagree that Kante was one of the best midfielders ever, but he also suggested he’s not even a "top five central midfielder this decade."

Butt went on to name TEN central midfielders in the last 10 years that he believes are better than Kante.

Top 10 midfielders in last 10 years

In order, they are:

Xavi

Andres Iniesta

Sergio Busquets

Luka Modric

Xabi Alonso

Yaya Toure

Toni Kroos

Arturo Vidal

Ivan Rakitic

Casemiro

“Then maybe we can talk about Kante,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet is coming under plenty of criticism with many fans questioning the inclusion of many of the names ahead of Kante - especially Vidal and Rakitic.

But that’s the beauty of football - it’s a game of opinions. It would be boring if everyone had the same opinion.

Oh, and for the record, there’s no way we’re having the likes of Vidal, Rakitic and Casemiro ahead of Kante…

