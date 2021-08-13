Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paulie Malignaggi had to be carried away by security following an altercation with TikToker and social media star Corey B during their face-off ahead of their proposed fight later this year.

The former WBA welterweight champion is scheduled to fight Corey B in a celebrity boxing match in October and the two met in a media event ahead of the fight.

Things got a little physical when Corey began doing some strange dance step while trying to find an opportunity to throw any sort of a punch or slap on the former pro boxer.

He eventually slapped Paulie's neck which, unsurprisingly, angered the latter as he tried to fight back.

However, the 40-year-old was quickly carried away like a baby by a security guard who was basically twice his size, while another shoved Corey away, although it does look like he was already looking for a possible escape route.

The audience expectedly had a good laugh.

Paulie did then try to retaliate again, but got stopped by another security personnel. Corey can then be heard saying: "That's two Paulie necks I got."

Magic Man had a fairly impressive career in professional boxing, having won 36 out of his 44 fights. He retired from the sport in 2017 following his defeat to Sam Eggington via an eighth-round knockout.

A couple of years later, Paulie did try his hand at bare knuckle fighting, having signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. His debut was against Russia's Artem Lobov, which was called a grudge match due to his history with Conor McGregor. However, Magic Man was beaten via unanimous decision and retired from fighting soon after.

It must be saddening to go from a welterweight champion to being carried away by security like a baby. However, if anything, this little incident could make Paulie more determined to defeat Corey when the two face off in October.

