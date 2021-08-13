Paulie Malignaggi carried away like a child after altercation with TikToker Corey B
Paulie Malignaggi had to be carried away by security following an altercation with TikToker and social media star Corey B during their face-off ahead of their proposed fight later this year.
The former WBA welterweight champion is scheduled to fight Corey B in a celebrity boxing match in October and the two met in a media event ahead of the fight.
Things got a little physical when Corey began doing some strange dance step while trying to find an opportunity to throw any sort of a punch or slap on the former pro boxer.
He eventually slapped Paulie's neck which, unsurprisingly, angered the latter as he tried to fight back.
However, the 40-year-old was quickly carried away like a baby by a security guard who was basically twice his size, while another shoved Corey away, although it does look like he was already looking for a possible escape route.
The audience expectedly had a good laugh.
Paulie did then try to retaliate again, but got stopped by another security personnel. Corey can then be heard saying: "That's two Paulie necks I got."
Magic Man had a fairly impressive career in professional boxing, having won 36 out of his 44 fights. He retired from the sport in 2017 following his defeat to Sam Eggington via an eighth-round knockout.
A couple of years later, Paulie did try his hand at bare knuckle fighting, having signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. His debut was against Russia's Artem Lobov, which was called a grudge match due to his history with Conor McGregor. However, Magic Man was beaten via unanimous decision and retired from fighting soon after.
It must be saddening to go from a welterweight champion to being carried away by security like a baby. However, if anything, this little incident could make Paulie more determined to defeat Corey when the two face off in October.