Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaks reveal huge details around campaign missions

There are a lot of leaks surfacing on Twitter around Call of Duty Vanguard and one of the most interesting has revealed huge details on one of the missions that players will have to complete in the game.

The latest game in the Call of Duty franchise looks to be set around the aftermath of World War 2 and is set to be released later this year.

Sledgehammer Games are keeping quiet about what will be involved in Vanguard, but they haven’t been able to prevent leaks from spreading on social media.

With many loving Black Ops Cold War, expectations will be very high for Vanguard to be just as good, if not better.

Leaks reveal huge details around one of the campaign missions in Call of Duty Vanguard

We have heard a lot of leaks around the game, but this latest one is the first we have heard about one of the possible missions in the game.

Although multiplayer is more popular, many gamers love to play the campaign and complete all the missions before they play online.

Reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed that there will be a new mission called D-Day. This mission will see players start in a plane, which is taking a lot of gun fire, and issues immediately arise as your plane gets hit. This causes it to drop into the sea and you have to try to make your way to the beach by crawling to it.

For those who love the multiplayer mode, other leaks have revealed how many maps could be available when Vanguard launches

Hopefully we will finally see some official footage like a trailer or gameplay very soon, as this is what everyone wants.

Developers Sledgehammer Games have a huge task on their hands to follow the success of Vanguard, but with former successes like Call of Duty Modern Warfare, there is no doubt that they can succeed in doing this.

